







TOKYO, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") is pleased to announce that the LNG Canada Project ("the Project"), has shipped its first LNG cargo as of June 30th, local time.The Project is Canada's first large-scale LNG project with a production capacity of 14 million tons per annum (mtpa). MC will offtake 15% of the LNG produced (approximately 2.1 mtpa) and supply it to customers across Asia, with Japan as the primarily destination, through its wholly-owned LNG marketing subsidiary, Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd.As cleaner-burning energy sources, LNG and natural gas are increasingly seen as realistic solutions for the energy transition toward a decarbonized society. Their role is especially critical amid growing global energy demand driven by economic development, population growth, and rising electricity consumption from emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.With its abundant natural gas reserves and geographic proximity to Asia, Canada is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring a stable energy supply to the region.MC and its partners are also exploring opportunities to double the Project's LNG production capacity and remain committed to creating long-term value that benefits our stakeholders and society.About MitsubishiMitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates business together with its offices and subsidiaries worldwide. MC has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Material Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution. Mitsubishi Corporation has been investing in LNG since 1969 and currently has interests in 13 LNG projects worldwide, capable of meeting approximately 20% of Japan's LNG demand.Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.