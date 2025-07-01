Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 05:48 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Named a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei was named a Challenger in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report released by Gartner. The report recognizes Huawei as a Challenger for its OceanProtect data protection solutions.


Huawei OceanProtect data protection solutions have served customers across sectors, including finance, carriers, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities, in more than 150 countries and regions.

Recognizing key trends in the data security market and understanding customer demands, Huawei has launched OceanProtect Backup Storage, OceanProtect Appliance, and OceanCyber Data Security Appliance-products that feature cutting-edge technologies, such as large-capacity all-flash scale-out architecture, multilayer inline variable-length deduplication, forever incremental backup without synthesis, multilayer ransomware protection with network-storage collaboration, and in-depth copy detection. These products help customers address common industry challenges such as ransomware protection as well as efficient backup and recovery. Looking forward, Huawei will continue to innovate and invest in data protection architecture, algorithms, hardware, and ecosystem, with the focus on convergence and innovation, aiming to become the top data infrastructure choice for customers across industries.


For more information about Huawei Data Storage products and solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/oceanprotect.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, 24 June 2025

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722495/Huawei_Named_a_Challenger_in_Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_for_Backup_and_Data_Protection_Platforms.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722496/Huawei_Named_a_Challenger_in_Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_for_Backup_and_Data_Protection_Platforms.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-named-a-challenger-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-backup-and-data-protection-platforms-302495211.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.