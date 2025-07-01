LINSOUL INC: Bring the Studio Home: Meet the Kiwi Ears Altruva

Linsoul is Excited to Unveil Kiwi Ears Altruva, a High-Fidelity Open-Back Headphone Crafted to Bring a Studio-Grade Listening Experience to a Wider Audience

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Kiwi Ears Altruva is engineered with a custom-designed 50mm dynamic driver and tuned to deliver exceptional clarity, natural tonal balance, and dynamic articulation. Its acoustic performance achieves an immersive listening experience that confidently stands alongside significantly higher-priced headphones. Its open-back design enhances soundstage and spatial realism, while the use of premium materials such as PVD coated steel, wood, and vegan-leather ensures both comfort and durability. Designed for audiophiles and music lovers alike, the Altruva makes high-end sound more accessible than ever.

Kiwi Ears Altruva



Clarity and Balance in Your Music

Kiwi Ears Altruva is tuned to deliver a studio monitor-like sound profile. Its bass is punchy and fast, providing a satisfying low-end impact without overpowering the midrange. The mids are natural and well-balanced, providing accurate reproduction of instruments and vocals in their core frequencies. The treble is clear and transparent, with a sense of openness and airiness. Designed for audiophiles, the Altruva aims to recreate the precision and neutrality of a professional studio listening experience.

Full-Sized 50mm Dynamic Driver

An all-new OEM 50mm dynamic driver has been developed specifically for the Altruva. Featuring upgraded neodymium magnets and a reinforced diaphragm structure, the driver performs exceptionally well in the mid and upper frequencies. It incorporates custom-made PU and PEK composite diaphragm materials along with an ultra-pure copper ring to ensure precision, speed, and clarity across the spectrum.

Headphone Specifications:

Driver Unit: 50mm Dynamic Driver

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Sensitivity: 98dB+/-3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 40KHz

Plug: 3.5mm+6.3mm adaptor

Cable: 3m

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

Bringing your music to life, the Kiwi Ears Altruva allows listeners to experience the lifelike width and depth of a live concert through their headphones. It is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Altruva, please visit the Kiwi Ears website and the Linsoul website.

