Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 06:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Corp. and subsidiary Seaspan Corporation release 2024 Sustainability Report

LONDON, UK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Corp. (Atlas) is proud to present its 2024 Sustainability Report, the fifth annual report on the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. It covers activities carried out by Atlas and its main subsidiary, Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan) from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. In 2024, Atlas undertook the divestiture of the majority of the assets of APR Energy and ceased active operations. Consequently, this report covers only Seaspan Corporation whereas past reports have included both Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy.

In 2024, Seaspan conducted a double materiality assessment to evaluate materiality of its ESG factors from both an impact and financial perspective to determine risks and opportunities, strategies, goal setting, and key performance indicators on which to focus efforts. The resulting list of material topics closely aligned with previous assessments as well as demonstrated a similarity in the prioritization of impacts perceived from external and internal teams, suggesting a strong alignment between sustainability and business operations.

Seaspan continues to make progress on its decarbonization journey. Seaspan's Action for Vessel Energy Reduction (SAVER) initiative aims to improve the overall efficiency of every vessel, and to lower fuel consumption and emissions across the fleet. In 2024, Seaspan spent $37.8 million to improve the efficiency of its vessels and continued to invest in adding alternative fuel vessels to its fleet. As of December 31, 2024, Seaspan's fleet included 24 LNG duel-fueled containerships.

Seaspan also continues to advance its social goals in maintaining a fair working environment and occupational health and safety and the company is continually reinforcing its governance policies, prioritizing accountability, transparency, and security to protect the long-term interests of its stakeholders and the public.

Bing Chen, President and CEO, stated, " We are pleased to continue to advance our ESG initiatives-progress that has been driven by cross functional teams through the collective efforts of our entire organization. With the steadfast support of our Board of Directors and the active engagement of our stakeholders, we continue to partner with our customers and embed sustainability into the core of our strategy and operations."

For more information, please download the full 2024 Sustainability Report at esg.atlascorporation.com

About Atlas Corp.

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atlas-corp-and-subsidiary-seaspan-corporation-release-2024-sustainability-report-302495253.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.