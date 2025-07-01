Apolonia Capital Secures Full Regulatory License from UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA)

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apolonia Capital, a UAE-headquartered firm, is proud to announce that it has received its full regulatory license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This achievement marks a significant advancement in the firm's mission to lead bold, cross-border financial transactions across the GCC, Asia, and select global markets.

Dr. Abdulrahmaan Al Ansaari, Founder and Group CEO of Apolonia Capital, stated:

"This license is a powerful endorsement of our institutional strength and long-term vision. It reinforces our role as a trusted financial partner for sovereign entities, family offices, and global institutions. Apolonia Capital is now fully equipped to deliver structured, high-impact solutions at the highest regulatory standards."

Apolonia Capital is focused on strategic sectors including infrastructure, energy & natural resources, real estate, consumer focused industries and sustainability & energy transition, with a unique emphasis on bridging investment flows between Asia and the Middle East.

Mr. Ali Nadir, Chief Executive Officer, added:

"This milestone validates the world-class platform we've built. It enables us to scale our advisory capabilities and deepen our relationships with clients and partners across key global markets."

With its regulatory foundation now fully secured, Apolonia Capital is poised to play a leading role in shaping the next generation of institutional finance in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721854/Apolonia_Capital_License.jpg

For media and partnership inquiries:

Email: info@apoloniacapital.com

Website: www.apoloniacapital.com

