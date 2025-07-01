Press Release

dsm-firmenich announces redemption of €750 million hybrid bond

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), July 1, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, has decided to call and redeem the €750 million Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Perpetual Loan Notes (the "hybrid bond") issued on May 27, 2020 (XS2182055009) by Firmenich International SA (the "Issuer"), a direct subsidiary of DSM-Firmenich A.G. The €750 million hybrid bond, with a coupon of 3.75%, is treated as equity under IFRS rules. The Issuer is exercising its right to call and redeem the €750 million hybrid bond at 100 percent of its nominal value plus accrued interest on August 5. Formal notice of redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions of the hybrid bond has been given separately.

