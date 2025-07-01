Sofab Inks, a spinoff of University of Louisville in the United States, says its transport layer materials enable perovskite solar cells with greater stability, efficiency, and scalability compared to incumbent materials. U. S. startup Sofab Inks has launched tin oxide and nickel oxide products for use as perovskite solar cell transport layers to enable greater stability, efficiency, and scalability compared to incumbent materials. The spinoff of University of Louisville offers its flagship tin oxide and nickel oxide materials as perovskite solar electron transport layers (ETL) and hole transport ...

