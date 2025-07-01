Record Currency Management, in partnership with UBS Wealth Management, is proud to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its pioneering Emerging Market Sustainable Finance (EMSF) Strategy. Operating at the intersection of impact investing, Emerging and Frontier Market currencies and private placements, the strategy offers investors an opportunity to achieve financial returns, alongside measurable impact.

Since inception, EMSF has grown to over U$1 billion in AUM and delivered positive returns of +18.7% since inception. The strategy has significantly outperformed both USD and local currency EM Debt benchmarks with around 30% lower volatility reaffirming that investors need not compromise between financial returns and measurable impact.

By taking currency risk across a wide universe of emerging and frontier currencies, EMSF helps MDBs and DFIs raise local currency funding. This allows borrowers in Emerging Markets to receive funding in local currency, eliminating FX risk. Simultaneously, the strategy directly supports the financing of development projects through its investments in bond instruments issued by MDBs and DFIs with active operations in Emerging Markets.

"The need for capital in Emerging and Developing Economies continues to grow as we approach the 2030 deadline for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It is now estimated by the UN that an additional US$5-7 trillion of annual private sector funding is required to meet the SDGs by 2030.

Innovative sustainable finance solutions, such as EMSF, have a vital role to play in bringing private investors into the development finance marketplace. We are proud to have delivered tangible impact and strong outperformance relative to Emerging Market Debt benchmarks, demonstrating that you don't need to sacrifice returns to do good. We remain committed to helping MDBs and DFIs with their local currency operations in Emerging and Frontier Markets."

Andreas Koester, Head of EM and Frontier Investments.

About Record

Founded in 1983, Record is a specialist currency and asset manager offering best-in-class bespoke products to large global investors. The Group manages over US$100bn AUM for 140 institutional clients worldwide across FX Risk Management, Absolute Return and Private Markets.

