Combination will create a Pan-European Digital Transaction Management software platform with leading positions across Italy, Spain, France, and Germany.

NamirialandSignaturit, both leading European providers of Digital Transaction Management ("DTM") software solutions backed by Bain Capital and PSG Equity ("PSG") respectively, have today entered exclusive negotiations for Signaturit to join the Namirial Group. Through this transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and employee representative consultation, PSG will exit its investment through its PSG Europe I fund and, alongside Signaturit management, will reinvest in the combined platform as a significant minority partner alongside Namirial's shareholders Bain Capital, Ambienta and Namirial's founder and management.

The combination of Namirial and Signaturit will create a leading Pan-European DTM provider with a leading position across Italy, Spain, France, and Germany with ~1,400 employees and serving ~240,000 customers worldwide. The newly combined group would stand to benefit from significant structural tailwinds from the continuous digitization of business operations and increasingly robust European compliance and security standards and requirements. Finally, the highly adjacent product offerings of both companies will enable the combined group to further broaden the range of solutions offered to the combined customer base.

Founded in 2013 in Spain, and backed by PSG since 2020, Signaturit is one of the leading providers of cloud-based DTM services in Southern Europe, offering solutions across digital identity management, Digital Signature, KYC fraud prevention, and eID wallet. Its platform provides end-to-end SaaS-based DTM solutions to customers in more than 40 countries. Since its initial investment in 2020, PSG has supported Signaturit's continued growth and international expansion, both organically and inorganically. Over the past five years, Signaturit has grown its Annual Recurring Revenue by over >10x, developing from a single product provider in Spain to a leading DTM and trust services software provider across Southern Europe.

Namirial, which Bain Capital announced it was acquiring from Ambienta in March 2025 (closing expected in July 2025), is a leading provider of DTM software solutions. Founded in Italy in 2000, Namirial is renowned and trusted by customers for its comprehensive suite of digital solutions that include e-signature workflows, onboarding and digital identity orchestration, digital trust technologies, and qualified electronic archiving for Enterprises, SMEs and Professionals. The company has successfully expanded its product offerings and geographic presence through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with a strong core presence in Italy and growing international reach across Europe and presence across 85 countries worldwide.

Max Pellegrini, CEO of the Namirial Group, said: "Businesses are operating in an increasingly digital environment, where stringent security and compliance standards are the norm. Digital Transaction Management software solutions have become essential for meeting these requirements. As demand continues to grow for secure, seamless, and cross-border digital processes, our combined expertise, advanced technology, and broad customer reach will allow us to support international organizations operating across multiple countries. We are extremely pleased to welcome Pierre and the whole Signaturit team to Namirial and look forward to partnering with them and our shareholders to drive growth in the next years."

Pierre Feligioni, CEO of Signaturit, added: "Together, we have a significant opportunity to drive innovation, expand into key international geographies, and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are confident that our combined strengths will shape the future of Digital Transaction Management across Europe and beyond. I am pleased to join the ambitious project of the Group and partner with Max and the whole team to develop the business into the leading DTM platform in the next years."

Enrico Giacomelli, Founder of Namirial, said: "We areproudthat Namirial and Signaturit are joining forces to create aleadingDigital Transaction Management software platform in Europe. This transaction represents an important step in the international development of Namirial and it would not be possible without the incredible commitment and motivation of the Namirial and Signaturit teams. We are excited about what the future holds for us. As I always like to say: TheBestIsYetToCome."

Dany Rammal, Managing Director and Head of Europe at PSG Equity, said: "Over the past five years, we have been proud to partner with Signaturit's talented management team on its impressive growth journey, including scaling the business to become a European leader in the space. The combination of Signaturit and Namirial represents a transformative step forward. We are excited to continue supporting the combined business alongside Bain Capital, Ambienta and Namirial's founder and management as it enters its next chapter of growth."

Giovanni Camera, a Partner at Bain Capital, added: "This strategic combination between Namirial and Signaturit builds on our commitment to invest in innovative solutions that drive digital transformation across Europe. Namirial has consistently demonstrated its capacity to grow and innovate within the Digital Transaction Management software sector, both organically and via strategic transactions. By joining forces with Signaturit, we are poised to create a Pan-European leader that is well-equipped to capture emerging opportunities in this growthful sector. We are excited to partner with the combined team to accelerate their trajectory and solidify their position as a European leader in DTM."

Giancarlo Beraudo, a Partner at Ambienta SGR, added: "This milestone marks another significant step in Namirial's expansion. We are proud to continue backing a company that is shaping the future of Digital Transaction Management and strengthening its position in this dynamic market."

About Signaturit

Signaturit is a Qualified Trust Service Provider that offers a broad range of cloud-based solutions in the field of Digital Transaction Management including digital identity management, Digital Signature, KYC fraud prevention, and eID wallet to digitize transactions between companies and individuals, securely and with legal compliance. Founded in 2013, the company serves over 90,000 customers in more than 40 countries. Signaturit's Trust Services seek to optimize secure, compliant and user-friendly digital transactions and to reduce paper consumption, thereby improving and streamlining business processes for their customers. For more information on Signaturit, please visit https://www.signaturit.com/en.

About Namirial:

Namirial supports customers in their digital transformation journey by providing software solutions for trusted digital transaction management. Namirial digital trust products encompass solutions for customer onboarding, agreement automation, e-signature workflow orchestration, digital identification, certified communications, long-term qualified archiving, and electronic invoicing. Founded in 2000 in Italy, Namirial is operating today in over 85 countries, employing approximately 1000 people. Together with its international network of over 1,000 strategic partners, Namirial serves thousands of customers worldwide, processing several million transactions every day. Namirial is accredited as a qualified trust service provider under EU Regulation 910/2014 eIDAS and is actively engaging in the evolution of the EU Digital Identity Framework and new trust services as defined in EU Regulation 2024/1183. To learn more, visit www.namirial.com and follow Namirial on LinkedIn.

About PSG Equity

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. Our Special Situations team focuses on capital solutions opportunities that provide companies flexible capital that meets their specific needs, coupled with deep operational, strategic and financial value-add capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.BainCapital.com. Follow @Bain Capital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Ambienta

Ambienta is a European investment manager pioneering sustainable investing in environmental champions across private equity, public markets, and private credit. With offices in Milan, London, Paris, and Munich, Ambienta manages over €4bn in assets and is backed by a global and growing investor base. The firm invests in companies driven by environmental megatrends and whose products or services improve Resource Efficiency or Pollution Control. Its science-driven approach identifies environmental champions of the real economy businesses that deliver strong financial returns while generating measurable positive environmental impact.

An industry pioneer, Ambienta was one of the first UN PRI signatories in 2012 and attained B-Corp status in 2019. In 2020, Ambienta became IIGCC member and in 2023 committed to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). www.ambientasgr.com

