WKN: A411MH | ISIN: FR001400X2S4 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI1
01.07.25 | 09:01
32,380 Euro
+0,47 % +0,150
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
139 Leser
Atos International: Lay jury verdict in the TriZetto trial

Press Release

Lay jury verdict in the TriZetto trial

Paris - July 1st, 2025. Atos Group acknowledges that, on 30 June 2025, a lay jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York awarded compensatory damages in the amount of close to 70 million dollars to be paid by Syntel to TriZetto, as part of Syntel's ongoing litigation with Cognizant and its subsidiary Trizetto, for damages due to Syntel's misappropriation and copyright infringement. The case started in 2015 between Syntel and TriZetto and predated the 2018 acquisition of Syntel by Atos.

The lay jury verdict will now be reviewed by the judge and a final decision is expected within the following months, which could be assorted of punitive damages. Atos will have the right to appeal.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of AtosGroup is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Investor relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media relations: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • 20250701 - Atos Group TriZetto - VEN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57cf1446-277d-4329-81c7-301cd77ef797)

