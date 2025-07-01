Freshness for Your Home, Effortlessly Achieved Score Up to 42% Off Tineco's Top Floor and Carpet Cleaning Innovations This Prime Day.

For Amazon Prime Day 2025, Tineco, a specialist in smart home cleaning solutions, is offering some of its most innovative products at exclusive special prices. The focus is on the latest models from the FLOOR ONE and PURE ONE series, along with the intelligent carpet cleaner CARPET ONE Cruiser. Whether it's cordless flexibility, intelligent sensors, or fully automatic self-cleaning systems, Tineco combines cutting-edge technology to deliver deep cleaning for all floor types. With these attractive deals, there's a perfect cleaning solution for every home.

Enjoy up to 42% off Tineco's top floor and carpet cleaning devices this Prime Day.

Prime Day Deals at a Glance:

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 for €349 (MSRP €599)

for €349 (MSRP €599) FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra for €419 (MSRP €699)

for €419 (MSRP €699) FLOOR ONE S9 Artist for €599 (MSRP €899)

for €599 (MSRP €899) PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus for €359 (MSRP €459)

for €359 (MSRP €459) CARPET ONE Cruiser for €559 (MSRP €699)

For savvy shoppers, the discount code TINPRIME25 offers up to an additional 6% off the Prime Day deal price.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: Compact Power for Maximum Flexibility

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 impresses with its sleek design and advanced technology. The innovative 180° lay-flat design combined with its ultra-slim body (only 13 cm high) allows thorough cleaning even in tight spaces and under furniture. The integrated iLoop Smart Sensor automatically detects the level of dirt and adjusts suction power and water flow in real time, ensuring efficient results with minimal effort. With its lightweight build, automatic self-cleaning, and space-saving design, the STRETCH S6 is the ideal solution for urban homes with high demands.

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available for just €349 during Amazon Prime Day-a saving of €250 or 42%.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra: Premium-Level Smart Cleaning

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra combines powerful cleaning performance with maximum convenience. Thanks to HyperStretch technology, the device can reach even the most difficult spots. The 180° lay-flat design allows the unit to tilt completely, enabling easy cleaning under virtually any sofa, cabinet, or in tight spaces. The self-cleaning and automatic drying functions make the S7 Stretch Ultra almost maintenance-free. The FlashDry process, now enhanced with a temperature boost to 85°C, dries the device and all its components efficiently in just five minutes. This helps prevent odors and bacteria while improving hygiene.

During Prime Day, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra is available for €419-a saving of €280 or 40%.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: Where Style Meets Cleaning Intelligence

With its elegant appearance and sophisticated features, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is a showstopper both in design and performance. The device combines iLoop-enhanced cleaning, strong suction power, and an innovative LED display for maximum control. Its slim, ultra-modern design paired with SmoothDrive motion technology provides exceptional flexibility and 360° maneuverability. The ergonomically designed handle and optimized weight distribution significantly improve ease of use. A standout feature is its self-cleaning system: the S9 Artist series offers an automatic washing and drying process for the brush roller using 85°C FlashDry technology, ensuring superior hygiene and convenience.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is available for just €599 during Amazon Prime Day-a saving of €300 or 33%.

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus: A Fully Automated All-Rounder for Every Home

The PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus is the answer for those seeking cordless freedom and automated maintenance. This smart 3-in-1 cleaning station not only charges the vacuum but also empties the dustbin, recharges, and dries the unit. It features a six-stage filtration system and a 2.5-liter dustbin. With powerful 175W suction and up to 70 minutes of runtime, the device reliably removes even deeply embedded dirt in a single pass. The iLoop Smart Sensor continuously detects dirt levels in real time and adjusts power accordingly.

During Prime Day, the PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus is available for €359-a saving of €100 or 22%.

CARPET ONE Cruiser: Deep Cleaning for Carpets and Upholstery

The CARPET ONE Cruiser is specifically designed for deep cleaning carpets and upholstered furniture. Its hot water technology, combined with powerful suction and intelligent controls, effectively removes embedded dirt, stains, and bacteria. The device offers various cleaning modes and an intuitive user interface. With up to 130W of suction power, it thoroughly cleans deep into carpet fibers. SmoothPower technology with three power levels and bidirectional support wheels ensures effortless operation across different carpet types. The built-in ultra-heat drying mode uses 75°C hot air to reduce drying times by up to 50% compared to conventional devices. Additionally, the FlashDry system ensures the device is quickly ready for use again after a two-minute rinse cycle for the brush, inlet, and roller cover, followed by fast drying.

The CARPET ONE Cruiser is available for only €559 during Amazon Prime Day-a saving of €140 or 20%.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

