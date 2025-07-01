Partinc Capital: Partinc reinvests in rising portfolio companies ProptechOS and Seidat

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partinc, a European investment company with offices in Stockholm and Amsterdam, has in June closed two new follow-on investment rounds for promising SaaS, Service as a Software, companies ProptechOS and Seidat.

ProptechOS investment to strengthen growth opportunities

The funding round for ProptechOS, the SaaS platform, was initiated and led by existing investors, including Partinc and Vasakronan.

ProptechOS is a Swedish software company that, with its operating system, streamlines all data handling within properties. With ProptechOS's strong momentum and increasing market potential, the new investment significantly strengthens the company's position and enables it to capitalize on growth opportunities in the coming years.

"Partinc made its initial investment in ProptechOS at the end of 2023. Since then, the company has developed very well, and with this investment from existing partners, the company is allowed to further increase its scale-up", said Per Nordling, Founder and Partner at Partinc.

Seidat funding aims to establish market leadership

The investment round for Seidat was led by Partinc and secured €1 million in seed funding from notable European investors. Seidat is a rising star in hospitality sales enablement technology. Earlier this year, the company merged with 360Visualizer, an immersive virtual tour platform specializing in hotel sales.

The merger has proven successful, and Partinc, together with the board, is now ready to accelerate the company's growth. This investment will fuel its ambition to become the market leader in digital sales room solutions tailored specifically for hotel sales teams across Europe.

"This funding marks a pivotal step in our journey to redefine sales enablement within the hospitality sector," said Kimmo Kaitala, Chief Executive Officer at Seidat. "The investments not only secure critical growth capital but also bring invaluable experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies internationally."

In conclusion, Partinc continues to back promising SaaS companies through long-term partnerships. The follow-on investments in ProptechOS and Seidat reflect Partincs's commitment to supporting high-performing teams with strong traction and clear market potential.

"We believe both ProptechOS and Seidat are on clear paths to becoming market leaders in their respective fields," concludes Per Nordling. "Our role is to support them every step of the way and help them achieve that goal."

Contact Information:

Per Nordling, Founder and Partner at Partinc

Email: per.nordling@partinccapital.com, Phone: +46(0)733-50 79 21

Per Karlberg, Founder and CEO at ProptechOS AB

Email: per@proptechos.com, Phone: +46(0)704-93 23 61

Paulus Perkkiö, CEO of Seidat

Email: paulus@seidat.com, Phone: +358 50 3249 248

About Partinc:

Partinc is a European investment company focusing on investments in SaaS and AI B2B companies that provide software services for business-to-business relationships. Partinc is an active investor that works closely with its portfolio companies. The company has offices in Sweden and the Netherlands. The company invests in the Nordics and in the Benelux. See also www.partincapital.com

For more information about ProptechOS, please visit https://proptechos.com

For more information about Seidat, please visit https://www.seidat.com

