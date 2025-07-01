Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:04
3,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 08:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

01 July 2025

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 30 June 2025, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 134,780,121ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 466,885,079.

The above figure (466,885,079) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


