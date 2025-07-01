The US Senate has advanced a revised reconciliation bill in a 51-49 vote, moving forward with a proposal that eliminates solar tax incentives and imposes new taxes on future clean energy development. From pv magazine USA The US Senate has voted 51-49 to move the Finance Committee's updated draft of the reconciliation bill to debate. The new iteration not only strikes tax incentives for solar energy but also adds a new tax on future development. The Senate draft, released on June 16, cuts the 48E Investment Tax Credit for solar and wind energy projects, which covers 30% of installed system costs. ...

