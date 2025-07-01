Allego N.V.: Allego Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Arnhem, Netherlands, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, announces the appointment of its new Chief Technology Officer, Holger Riemenschneider, bringing on board an industry expert with a stellar track record in the e-mobility and automotive sectors. This strategic addition to the executive team reinforces Allego's commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainable growth within the rapidly evolving world of electric mobility.

Born in Germany, Holger's academic path features a degree in Mechatronic Engineering, further complemented by a Master of Business Administration pursued in parallel with professional responsibilities.

Holger's career in emobility launched at RWE, then one of Germany's largest utilities, where the focus was on developing intelligent and connected AC infrastructure. In 2021, he transitioned to IONITY, with a sharpened focus on DC infrastructure and IT systems. There, Holger was initially responsible for developing their backend system into a robust technology platform, and since 2023, has held overall technology leadership as Director of Technology.

With over a decade of hands-on experience spanning AC and DC emobility business, technology leadership, and large-scale international project execution, Holger is poised to propel Allego's technology strategy to new heights.

Steven Salo, Allego's Executive Officer, says, "Allego welcomes its new CTO and looks forward to a dynamic chapter of collaboration and innovation, continuing to lead the charge towards a brighter, cleaner, and more connected mobility future."

