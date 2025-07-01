



TOKYO & SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) are pleased to announce a new promotion aimed at boosting visitorship to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.The new promotion, which will launch on July 1, 2025, builds on the strong partnership established between JCB and MWG in March 2024. JCB cardmembers will now enjoy enhanced benefits across all five world-renowned wildlife parks at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve - Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, and the recently launched Rainforest Wild Asia.This promotion is available to all JCB cardmembers across the globe, with a particular focus on deepening engagement with JCB's cardmember base in Japan, Taiwan, India and other Asian countries and territories.Exclusive benefits for JCB cardmembers include:30% discount on admission tickets purchased via www.mandai.com.10% discount on all retail purchases, including dining and retail stores operated by MWG across all five parks.Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director of JCB International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., said "We see the Mandai Wildlife Reserve as a special place where people can have meaningful encounters with wildlife and nature. By facilitating a superior seamless payment experience and benefits at the destination, we hope our cardmembers can better explore the precinct's rich and diverse offerings, and in doing so, deepen their appreciation for nature and wildlife. We are also pleased to share that JCB is now fully accepted across MWG's payment ecosystems, from its shuttle service, to dining, retail shops, and the newly opened Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree."For more details, please visit the following web sites:https://www.mandai.com/en/discover-mandai/promotions/partner-promos.htmlhttps://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/mandai/87723/About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.