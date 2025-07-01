Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Lumina Datamatics recognized with the ET Now Best Organisations to Work 2025 Award

MUMBAI, India, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the ET Now Best Organisations to Work 2025 Award on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Lumina Datamatics was among the top 200 companies shortlisted for the honor out of 1,000 companies that participated, including marquee organizations such as Google India, HDFC Bank Limited, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India Limited and Britannia Industries among others.

This acknowledgment highlights Lumina Datamatics' ongoing commitment to cultivating a people-first culture founded on collaboration, empowerment, and professional development. The award celebrates organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement and workplace culture.

Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, said, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from ET Now. At the heart of our success is a team-driven culture that encourages innovation, inclusivity, and continuous learning. This award reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where every individual is valued, empowered, and inspired."

Being named among the "Best Organisations to Work" highlights Lumina Datamatics' unwavering commitment to building a strong workplace culture where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. This recognition is based on key parameters such as:

Opportunities for career development

A culture of inclusivity

A safe environment

Remarkable workforce management practices

Special emphasis on employee engagement



The recognition reflects Lumina Datamatics' holistic approach to talent management and organizational development, underscoring its role as a progressive employer in the knowledge services and digital content space.

About Lumina Datamatics: Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 6,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

Media Contact: pr@luminad.com