Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 09:22 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Lumina Datamatics recognized with the ET Now Best Organisations to Work 2025 Award

MUMBAI, India, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with the ET Now Best Organisations to Work 2025 Award on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Lumina Datamatics was among the top 200 companies shortlisted for the honor out of 1,000 companies that participated, including marquee organizations such as Google India, HDFC Bank Limited, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India Limited and Britannia Industries among others.

This acknowledgment highlights Lumina Datamatics' ongoing commitment to cultivating a people-first culture founded on collaboration, empowerment, and professional development. The award celebrates organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement and workplace culture.

Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, said, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from ET Now. At the heart of our success is a team-driven culture that encourages innovation, inclusivity, and continuous learning. This award reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where every individual is valued, empowered, and inspired."

Being named among the "Best Organisations to Work" highlights Lumina Datamatics' unwavering commitment to building a strong workplace culture where every employee feels valued, empowered, and inspired to grow. This recognition is based on key parameters such as:

  • Opportunities for career development
  • A culture of inclusivity
  • A safe environment
  • Remarkable workforce management practices
  • Special emphasis on employee engagement

The recognition reflects Lumina Datamatics' holistic approach to talent management and organizational development, underscoring its role as a progressive employer in the knowledge services and digital content space.

About Lumina Datamatics: Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 6,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.



Media Contact: pr@luminad.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.