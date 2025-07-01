DJ VVV Resources Limited: Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts 01-Jul-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 July 2025 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED (To be renamed: VVV SPORTS LIMITED) ("Company") Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts The Company (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, announces a delay to the completion and publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 December 2024. The Company was unable to publish the 2024 Annual Report by 30 June 2025, the reporting deadline required by the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook and pursuant to Rule 5.1, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Aquis Growth Market has been suspended, pending publication of its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. The Company is working to get the audit completed in the coming days, following which trading in its ordinary shares are expected to be restored. A further announcement will be made in the next few days. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Jonathan Rowland, Chairman info@vvvresources.co.uk Company Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 394387 EQS News ID: 2162916 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)