Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.07.2025 09:33 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report 
& Accounts 
01-Jul-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
1 July 2025 
 
VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
 
(To be renamed: VVV SPORTS LIMITED) 
 
("Company") 
 
  
 
Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts 
 
  
 
The Company (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, announces a delay to the completion and publication of its 
audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 December 2024.  
 
  
 
The Company was unable to publish the 2024 Annual Report by 30 June 2025, the reporting deadline required by the Aquis 
Growth Market Rulebook and pursuant to Rule 5.1, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Aquis Growth Market 
has been suspended, pending publication of its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. 
 
  
 
The Company is working to get the audit completed in the coming days, following which trading in its ordinary shares 
are expected to be restored. A further announcement will be made in the next few days. 
 
  
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Jonathan Rowland, Chairman          info@vvvresources.co.uk 
Company 
 
  
 
  
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited                                              +44 (0) 207 469 0930  
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 394387 
EQS News ID:  2162916 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162916&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.