A new study from Curtin University in Australia has shown that Australian households are hesitant to adopt home batteries due to significant non-financial barriers, despite growing affordability from government rebates. From pv magazine Australia A new study from Curtin University in Perth found that, despite increased affordability from government rebates, Australian households remain hesitant to adopt home batteries due to significant non-financial barriers. Curtin University Research Adjunct Dr. Nikhil Jayaraj, author of the paper "Beyond the Rebate: Real Barriers Facing Australian Home Battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...