Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4496 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21330160 CODE: NRJU LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 394400 EQS News ID: 2162948 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)