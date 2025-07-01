Regulatory News:

Titan SA (the Company) (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that its Board of Directors at its latest meeting decided to implement a new share buy-back program in Euronext Brussels and the Athens Exchange, for an amount of up to EUR 10,000,000 and a duration of up to nine months (March 31, 2026), which will begin today, July 1, 2025.

The Company may terminate, suspend, or postpone the program if deemed appropriate. The program will be implemented under the terms and conditions approved by the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of 5 May 2025 and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Association. The bought-back shares will be held as treasury shares and may also be used in the context of share-based remuneration of employees and directors of the Company.

The Company will keep the market informed of the progress of the relevant transactions in line with applicable rules and regulations.

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

