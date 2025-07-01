A scientist in Turkey has simulated eight PV-supported hybrid atmospheric water harvesting systems and compared their performances. They were all considered to operate with R1233zd(E), R1234yf, and R600a, as well as R32 refrigerants. The required PV system size was as low as 20 m2. A researcher from Turkey's Tarsus University has investigated eight different configurations of PV-supported hybrid atmospheric water harvesting (AWH) systems. AWH systems extract water vapor from the air and condense it into liquid water, using desiccant wheels, heat exchangers, and vapor compression refrigeration ...

