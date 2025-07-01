The Chinese manufacturer said the result was confirmed by TÜV Rheinland. It was achieved through a sunken pyramid structure that reportedly achieves selective-texture on the non-electrode area of rear-side and a zebra-crossing passivation contact structure that is said to ensure excellent passivation. Chinese polysilicon and solar module manufacturer Tongwei claims to have achieved a 91. 7% bifaciality factor in a 722 W solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology. "We reached this result with a TOPCon cell with a bifaciality of 94. 3%," Tongwei's researcher, ...

