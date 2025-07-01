NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos"), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that DirectPay and iXchange will utilize Atleos' owned and operated ATM platform (the Cashzone Network) in Greece to allow consumers to reliably, conveniently, and securely access cash.

DirectPay is a leading financial and payments services provider with more than 1,300 agent locations throughout Greece, offering MoneyGram money transfers, bill payments, cash-to-bank deposits, and a full suite of financial services. iXchange offers its customers services including foreign currency exchange, money transfers, bill payments, and more. Both companies are part of the same group.

"Our goal has always been to make financial transactions simple, accessible, and secure for all," explained Panos Spiridakos, Managing Director of DirectPay. "Atleos' Cashzone Network is recognized for its robust security, advanced capabilities, and reliable uptime, features that will help us maintain optimal service levels and customer satisfaction, while also creating new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies."

"We have remained committed to providing our customers with seamless, reliable interactions to maintain trust and loyalty," explained Giannis Kontis, Managing Director of iXchange. "By implementing Atleos' ATMs, consumers gain a dependable, secure way to withdraw cash and conduct their tasks with convenience and ease. At the same time, our employees are able to operate more efficiently, saving time to assist customers with more complicated transactions."

"The European Central Bank (ECB)'s latest consumer payment behavior study "2024 SPACE" tells us that Greek consumers look to ATMs for their cash more than any other channel and any other Eurozone country and at the same time cite access to cash as a challenge," explained Ben Bregman, Senior Vice President, Global Network Solutions for Atleos. "By expanding access through the Cashzone Network, DirectPay and iXchange offer a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use cash access platform within familiar retail environments, reducing consumer friction in accessing their accounts and growing loyalty."

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos was ranked #12 in Newsweek's prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com

