Great Place to Work® UK recognised leading technology provider for its unwavering commitment to fostering high levels of employee wellbeing

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announces its naming as one of the UK's 2025 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place To Work® UK. The recognition highlights Riskonnect's consistent investment in employee wellbeing, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring employees feel valued and supported.

This honour follows Riskonnect's certification as a Great Place to Work® in the United Kingdom for the fourth year in a row and its naming as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Development earlier this year.

"Riskonnect's recognition as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing reinforces the strong culture we have built," said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. "We genuinely prioritize our people's health and happiness, supporting wellbeing both in and outside of work. When employees feel balanced, supported, and valued, they bring greater focus, care, and energy to their work and that helps our customers confidently transform the way they manage risk."

The Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list celebrates companies that consistently place employee wellbeing at the heart of their culture. The ranking is based on employee surveys, which assess fundamental facets of employee wellbeing, including work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security.

"A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. As we mark the fourth year of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, we're proud to celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support their people's mental, physical, financial, and social health. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they're not only healthier they're also more energised, motivated, and aligned with their organisation's goals. Congratulations to Riskonnect on earning a well-deserved place on this prestigious list," said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work® UK.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

