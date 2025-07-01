UGREEN Limited: UGREEN Unveils Retractable Series to Take the Hassle Out of Charging

BERLIN, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2025, UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, introduced the Nexode Retractable Series to European markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and seven other countries across the continent.

The UGREEN Nexode Retractable Series is designed as a hassle-free travel power kit, addressing common charging pain points including cable clutter, slow charging speeds, forgotten charging cables, and durability concerns. Drawing on direct feedback from users, UGREEN has combined built-in retractable cables with fast-charging capabilities to offer a simpler and more efficient alternative to traditional chargers. Each retractable cable is engineered for long-term reliability, standing up to over 25,000 pull tests and 10,000 bend tests.

The series features three flagship products designed to offer superior charging performance, a compact design, and unmatched convenience.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 165W with Retractable USB-C Cable

This power bank delivers 100W fast charging to a single device, which is enough to power a MacBook Pro to 54% in just 30 minutes. It can also charge two devices at full speed using the USB-C Cable and USB-C port, which is perfect for laptops, tablets, and phones. The retractable cable extends up to 0.65 metres with adjustable length settings, offering greater flexibility for use at home or on the go. It supports charging for up to 3 devices, 165W maximum output, and includes a smart TFT display and Thermal Guard for real-time safety monitoring. The retractable cable is built-in, ensuring that users don't need to separately pack a cable when travelling. The device also features 13 layers of safety protection to guard against overheating, overvoltage, short-circuiting, and more.

UGREEN Nexode 65W Charger with Retractable USB-C Cable

This wall charger is a compact, travel-friendly solution featuring advanced GaNInfinity technology. Its portable design allows it to fit easily into bags and pockets, while multiple ports allow simultaneous charging of three devices at high speed. It comes with a built-in retractable USB-C cable (up to 0.69 meters in length) that supports fast charging of up to 65W. Its eight-layer protection allows users to enjoy peace of mind with built-in safety features that protect against situations such as overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting.

UGREEN Nexode Car Charger 145W with Retractable USB-C Cable

The car charger in the Retractable Series offers high-powered charging for multiple devices via four ports, perfect for families or group outings. The retractable cable extends up to 0.7 metres and can deliver up to 145W of total output when used with the C2 port. Safety features protect devices during charging, while the integrated cable keeps your car neat and tidy. Ideal for trips or daily commutes, it ensures all passengers stay connected on the road.

These new products reflect UGREEN's enduring commitment to practical innovation, durability, and user-centric design, offering powerful and convenient solutions for modern mobile lifestyles. Rooted in the brand's mission to deliver value to users and make a meaningful impact on society, UGREEN continues to fuse cutting-edge technology with everyday practicality.

The series will be available through the UGREEN website and Amazon stores upon launch. To celebrate the new series, early customers can enjoy up to 34% off for a limited time. For additional information, please visit www.ugreen.com.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of people's lives, supporting them at home, work, and on the road. From fast charging to smart storage, UGREEN continually provides reliability and performance you can depend on. With a user-focused approach at its core, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide.

