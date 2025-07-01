Crowell & Moring LLP: Highly Regarded Patent Team to Join Crowell & Moring in London

Technology-focused group will bolster Crowell's ability to help clients maximize the value of cutting-edge intellectual property

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring U.K. LLP announced today the addition of a top ranked team of IP lawyers and support staff, led by partners and experienced patent prosecutors and litigators, Dr. Justin Hill and Marie Jansson Heeks. The move strengthens Crowell's internationally recognized IP practice and broadens the firm's abilities to advance the interests of intellectual property owners as they seek to grow and innovate. The team joins from Dentons UK & Middle East in London, where Hill served as Co-Head of Intellectual Property.

Hill and Jansson Heeks work with clients engaged in the development of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated research, from large multinationals with complex IP needs to emerging companies looking to identify, protect, and monetize their IP. The team is regularly engaged on behalf of patent holders and opponents in opposition and appeal proceedings before the European Patent Office and the Unified Patent Court, as well as national courts. They also provide transactional and advisory input for investors and other stakeholders in emerging technologies.

The group will join a Crowell IP team of over 100 lawyers, patent agents, and scientific advisors in California, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Brussels who counsel clients navigating business critical patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret issues.

"We are delighted to welcome this market leading team to our new offices here in London. Their arrival further enhances our tech offering to both existing and potential clients. This team will link perfectly with our excellent IP practices across the wider firm and we see real synergies across our London teams. This is a very exciting time to be at Crowell in London as we continue to grow," said Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm's London office and a member of the firm's Management Board.

"Four years ago, Crowell doubled-down on its commitment to becoming a premier technology firm by combining with Brinks, Gilson & Lione, a 65-lawyer Chicago-based IP boutique that added substantial heft to an already strong IP practice. The addition of this team in London furthers that commitment by substantially expanding our ability to provide intellectual property and other technology-focused legal services in Europe across a wide range of technical disciplines, complementing our market-leading IP team in Brussels. This is a strategic investment that enables us to better serve our technology clients who are trying to make sense of a rapidly changing international business environment. Justin and Marie's team also offers Crowell additional noncontentious capability, as well as important additional standing before the Unified Patent Court in Europe," said Mark Supko, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Intellectual Property Department.

Hill is a Chambers Band 1 ranked European patent attorney and patent attorney litigator with over 20 years of experience. He has long been recognised as a leader in the field by all of the leading independent legal directories. His practice focuses on advising on IP policy, strategy, portfolio management, and commercialization. As a trusted IP advisor to many of the world's leading tech companies and with experience advising venture funds, Hill uses the latest AI tools to unearth IP and advise on investor readiness and due diligence. He is also known for IP negotiations, and successes with complex patent disputes including litigation, oppositions, and appeals. Prior to his leadership role at Dentons, Hill co-led the Patents Group at Olswang and served as the Head of the European IP Prosecution and Opposition Practices at McDermott Will & Emery. Hill holds a first-class honors degree and a Ph.D. from Imperial College in London and received a Master of Laws, LLM from Nottingham Law School.

Jansson Heeks is a qualified solicitor and solicitor advocate, as well as a UK and European patent attorney. Her work focuses on strategic patent portfolio management and litigation work and encompasses a broad spectrum of legal matters in a variety of technical disciplines. She is involved with developing and executing IP portfolio management strategies and with patent and IP due diligence. Jansson Heeks has extensive experience with various patent prosecution matters and has worked on numerous opposition and appeal proceedings.

Hill and Jansson Heeks will join Crowell as partners, with Hill serving as Head of Intellectual Property (UK). The group of 18 also includes 12 legal professionals together with other professional staff members. The group joining from Dentons is the latest addition to Crowell's London office focused on areas that intersect with technology and innovation, including AI, data privacy, and IP protection. Over the last year, in London, Crowell has added technology and telecommunications partner Emma Wright and digital, advertising, and brand protection partner Rafi Azim-Khan and their respective teams, including Clare Sellars, counsel, and Grace Tang, associate, who practice in area of data protection and privacy. The group's arrival continues Crowell's growth in the past month, following its recent combination with renowned life sciences firm Faber Daeufer & Itrato.

"The IP team at Crowell is widely considered one of the most accomplished in the market and we're excited to join such a top-tier team. We have been working for years with businesses and innovators of all sizes who are facing difficult decisions about how best to manage their IP assets, and we believe that the platform at Crowell gives us the best ability to serve our clients in a holistic manner. We look forward to working with the rest of Crowell's global IP team to support and expand the counsel the firm is providing IP holders globally," said Hill.

About Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

Media Contact:

Email: prteam@crowell.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722241/Hill_Jansson_Heeks.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801193/Crowell_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/highly-regarded-patent-team-to-join-crowell--moring-in-london-302495101.html