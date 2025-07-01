Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cactus Communications: Paperpal Champions Accessibility and Inclusivity in Academic Writing

PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which sets a new global standard for inclusive digital experiences, Paperpal proudly announces compliance with both EAA and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 Level AA) accessibility standards. This milestone positions Paperpal, the AI writing assistant trusted by over 2 million academics worldwide, as one of the first academic AI platforms to meet these rigorous requirements, marking a major step forward in advancing accessibility and inclusivity for all academics.

Paperpal Logo

Developed by Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions and expert services for the scholarly publishing ecosystem, Paperpal's accessibility compliance reflects CACTUS's commitment to making high-quality academic writing support truly inclusive for everyone, regardless of their ability, language or nationality. Through intelligent, inclusive design, enhanced features, and mobile compatibility, Paperpal ensures that researchers and students of all abilities experience a seamless, user-friendly platform tailored to their diverse writing and research needs.

In addition to Paperpal's compliance with EAA and WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards, CACTUS's broader AI Solutions ecosystem is also supporting academic institutions and publishers across Europe, the US, and Asia in meeting evolving accessibility requirements. Through tailored tools like alt text generator, content transformation services, and accessible AI-powered platforms, CACTUS enables organizations to build scalable platforms that support a more inclusive digital research environment.

Commenting on this important milestone, Nishchay Shah, Group CTO and EVP, Products & AI, Cactus Communications, said, "Accessibility has always been central to our vision of democratizing research output. With Paperpal and CACTUS AI Solutions achieving EAA compliance, we are proud to be among the first to champion true accessibility and inclusivity across the global scientific community. At CACTUS, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to build a more equitable and inclusive, future-ready academic publishing ecosystem."

Paperpal and CACTUS's proactive approach to accessibility delivers advanced AI solutions for the scholarly publishing community. This compliance allows us to offer an inclusive and seamless experience for researchers; a ready-to-use compliant tool for institutions; and future-proof AI solutions for journals and publishers, advancing equity and innovation in academic publishing.

Explore Paperpal's AI tools, designed to make academic writing more accessible, at https://paperpal.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722622/Paperpal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paperpal-champions-accessibility-and-inclusivity-in-academic-writing-302495417.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.