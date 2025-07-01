Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet enhances casino games offering with addition of Eeze as provider

LONDON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet is continuing its mission to provide the best online casino games to its customers with the addition of Eeze as a provider. Some of the finest games Eeze offer will be available to NetBet players in various markets.

NetBet has been consistently improving its casino games offering in recent years by establishing beneficial and long-lasting relationships with the finest providers in the iGaming industry.

This new partnership with Eeze is just the latest example of their smart manoeuvring. Eeze provides a range of products and services, including a strong level of expertise in the creation and maintainment of live casino games and a vast array of slots.

Based on the island of Malta and London, Eeze has parent company offices in Romania and Ukraine.

Some of the most popular games in Eeze's exciting and diverse library include Roulette A, Snap Blackjack A and Prime Baccarat B.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "We are so excited by this new partnership with Eeze and cannot wait to watch NetBet players enjoy all the products they have to offer. Eeze shares the same ethos as us with regard to customer experience, and we feel sure that this will be a long-lasting and successful relationship."

Mikko Hoglund, Partnership Manager at Eeze, added: "It is a real privilege to establish this partnership with a brand like NetBet, and it is testament to all the hard work which has gone on here at Eeze. With our wide range of live casino games and slots, we feel certain that NetBet players will love everything we have to offer!"