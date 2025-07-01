ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerant Holdings ("Accelerant") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed underwritten initial public offering of its Class A common shares.The timing of the offering, number of Class A common shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Class A common shares to be offered and sold in the proposed offering are expected to be offered by Accelerant and certain selling shareholders. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Accelerant intends to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ARX."Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as lead left active bookrunner, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead right active bookrunner, and BMO Capital Markets Corp. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as active bookrunners for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.A registration statement relating to the Class A common shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Class A common shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.ABOUT ACCELERANTAccelerant is a data-driven risk exchange connecting underwriters of specialty insurance risk with risk capital providers. Accelerant was founded in 2018 by a group of longtime insurance industry executives and technology experts who shared a vision of rebuilding the way risk is exchanged - so that it works better, for everyone. The Accelerant risk exchange does business across 22 different countries and more than 500 specialty insurance products.ContactsMEDIA CONTACTKelly Reillykelly@heycommand.com314.306.8168

