Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HBD | ISIN: SE0022726485 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 10:03
18,040 Euro
+0,73 % +0,130
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,87017,90010:55
17,87017,91010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 09:40 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betsson AB: Swedish Supreme Court issues ruling in case involving a former customer

The Supreme Court in Sweden has today issued a judgment in a case concerning a former customer of the Betsson Group's subsidiary BML Group Ltd. The Supreme Court upholds the Patent and Market Court of Appeal's ruling from December 2023, in which BML Group Ltd. was ordered to repay approximately EUR 500,000 to the former customer.

The case relates to the period 2009-2014, a time before the new Swedish Gambling Act came into force in 2019, which meant that a clearer regulatory framework for the Swedish market was introduced.

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO of Betsson AB comments: "We are of course disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision in this individual case. At the same time, we note that these are very specific circumstances and that the judgment is not expected to have any broader financial consequences for our operations."

Furthermore, Pontus Lindwall emphasizes: "Betsson has for a long time implemented rigorous processes for responsible gaming. We do not allow customers with gambling problems known to us to use our services."

For further information, please contact:
Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB
+46 (0)8 506 403 00, ir@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, Betsson AB

+46 760 024863, ir@betssonab.com

About Betsson AB
Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the largest online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.