Betsson AB: Swedish Supreme Court issues ruling in case involving a former customer

The Supreme Court in Sweden has today issued a judgment in a case concerning a former customer of the Betsson Group's subsidiary BML Group Ltd. The Supreme Court upholds the Patent and Market Court of Appeal's ruling from December 2023, in which BML Group Ltd. was ordered to repay approximately EUR 500,000 to the former customer.

The case relates to the period 2009-2014, a time before the new Swedish Gambling Act came into force in 2019, which meant that a clearer regulatory framework for the Swedish market was introduced.

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO of Betsson AB comments: "We are of course disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision in this individual case. At the same time, we note that these are very specific circumstances and that the judgment is not expected to have any broader financial consequences for our operations."

Furthermore, Pontus Lindwall emphasizes: "Betsson has for a long time implemented rigorous processes for responsible gaming. We do not allow customers with gambling problems known to us to use our services."

