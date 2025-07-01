Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 09:59
9,600 Euro
+0,10 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Scan Modul

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Scan Modul International Holding B.V. Based in the Netherlands Scan Modul is a leading provider of hospital workflow solutions for smart and safe logistics.

Asker_ScanModul_press_release.png

"Scan Modul will be an excellent complement to our existing offering. We are already selling the products that are stored in their solutions in the same markets, and now we can offer an even more comprehensive solution to support nurses and doctors in their daily work. We are pleased to welcome the team from Scan Modul to Asker and look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

Scan Modul is a distributor of hospital infrastructure and workflow solutions, mainly specialising in modular storage, to facilitate efficient hospital logistics (storage and distribution). The portfolio covers solutions for all departments in healthcare facilities. The company was founded in 1912 and has 110 employees located across more than 10 countries. In 2024, Scan Modul generated revenue of approximately SEK 400m.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin and will be completed on July 3, 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

