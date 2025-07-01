Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

01 July 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 30 June 2025, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 25,915,422. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 25,915,422.

The above figure (25,915,422) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


