Swiss GRC, a leading provider of software solutions for governance, risk and compliance, is expanding its product portfolio with a new standalone solution in the area of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). With today's official launch of Contraqto, the Lucerne-based company is bringing modern, user-friendly and future-oriented contract management software to the market.

Contraqto was developed to provide companies with comprehensive support for the digital transformation of their contract processes. This includes all stages of the process, from creation and negotiation to approval, signing, monitoring, and renewal. The software combines user-friendliness with functional strength and was developed specifically for organizations that want to manage their contract landscape in a structured, transparent, and future-proof manner.

"With Contraqto, we have developed a comprehensive and forward-thinking solution that enables companies to manage their contract processes with efficiency and strategic foresight," explains Besfort Kuqi, Co-founder and CEO of Swiss GRC. "Our objective was to develop software that is not only technically impressive, but also highly usable in practice thanks to its clarity and user-friendliness."

Contraqto impresses with a wide range of practical functions that are specially tailored to the requirements of modern companies. These include multilingual user interfaces that enable smooth collaboration across language barriers, as well as a centrally managed contract archive that is hosted securely and in compliance with data protection regulations in Switzerland. Reporting and analytics functions support well-founded decisions with real-time data. In addition, role-based access ensures clear responsibilities and compliance-compliant collaboration within teams. Thanks to real-time notifications and reminders, users can keep an eye on important deadlines, tasks and obligations at all times. The range of functions is rounded off by customizable templates that can be used to flexibly adapt contract-related fields to company-specific processes.

A key success factor in the development of Contraqto was the close collaboration with stakeholders from science and practice. In-depth market analyses and feasibility studies were carried out in cooperation with the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the innovation promotion agency Innosuisse. "The close collaboration with partners from science and practice helped us to identify real market needs and integrate them into our software development in a targeted manner," emphasizes Christoph Graf, Head Product Development CLM.

With Contraqto, Swiss GRC is expanding its product portfolio to include a key component of modern company management, thereby strengthening its position as an innovative software provider that meets Swiss quality standards. The solution is continuously being developed, especially in the area of artificial intelligence, to make contract processes more intelligent and predictive in the future. Further information on the solution can be found at: www.contraqto.com.

