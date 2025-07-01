The emirate of Sharjah has commissioned its first utility-scale solar plant to power the Sajaa Gas Complex and export surplus electricity to the grid. The 60 MWp SANA facility, developed in collaboration with a Masdar-EDF joint venture, is among the first in the region to integrate solar power into oil and gas operations. Sharjah National Oil Corp. (SNOC) has commissioned the first utility-scale solar plant in Sharjah, an emirate in the United Arab Emirates. The 60 MWp facility will supply electricity to the Sajaa Gas Complex and export surplus power to the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority ...

