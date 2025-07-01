Wiremind Appoints Philippe Renon as CRO to Scale Revenue and Accelerate Growth

PARIS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiremind, a leader in advanced inventory, distribution, and optimization solutions, today announced the appointment of Philippe Renon as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

This addition to senior leadership marks a pivotal step in accelerating Wiremind's growth and scaling operations. As Chief Revenue Officer, Renon will lead the development of a sustainable and holistic revenue architecture, implementing a strong go-to-market alignment and operational excellence in SalesOps. His cross-functional leadership will enhance revenue predictability and strengthen customer-centric strategies for retention and expansion.

"After a long and ultra-selective recruitment process that I led personally, we're thrilled to have found someone with such a strong background and alignment with Wiremind's ambitions", says Wiremind's Co-founder and CEO, Colin Girault-Matz.

Renon brings with him over 25 years of global commercial leadership experience across enterprise software, SaaS, and digital innovation sectors, including senior roles at BMC Software, Hootsuite, Qubit, and Klaxoon. He has a proven track record as a CRO and a revenue strategist, successfully driving go-to-market execution and scaling sales teams at both high-growth startups and global organizations.

"Wiremind, led by its innovative spirit and the tangible ROI delivered by its solutions, has a fantastic opportunity to accelerate growth in all its markets from Passenger, Cargo to Entertainment", says Renon. "My job as CRO is to define Wiremind's route to becoming a mature, scalable revenue organization in order to realize its full potential."

This appointment follows a decade of success for Wiremind. Founded in 2014, Wiremind now operates across three verticals with seven tailored solutions designed to modernize outdated processes and create measurable business value.

With a strong foundation in place, the company is focused on expanding its global footprint, advancing product capabilities, and continuing to exceed client expectations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daria Jemli, Head of Communications

press@wiremind.io

About Wiremind

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, Wiremind offers advanced inventory, distribution, and optimization solutions for the passenger transportation, air cargo, and sports & events industries. By combining artificial and human intelligence, Wiremind's innovative tools empower clients to streamline operations, enhance forecasting, and drive measurable commercial performance. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, Wiremind delivers data-driven insights and user-centric solutions that create tangible value across sectors, from managing air cargo capacity to optimizing ticket sales and forecasting passenger demand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720160/Philippe_Renon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720161/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wiremind-appoints-philippe-renon-as-cro-to-scale-revenue-and-accelerate-growth-302494665.html