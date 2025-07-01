Algorand Foundation Announces Launch of Wormhole Native Token Transfers, Enabling Multichain Interoperability for Algorand

Integration of Wormhole's NTT standard, led by Folks Finance, unlocks seamless cross-chain token transfers and sets the stage for Algorand's next phase of multichain growth

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced the integration of Wormhole's Native Token Transfers (NTT) standard on the Algorand blockchain. The initiative was developed in close collaboration with Folks Finance, the leading lending and liquid staking protocol on Algorand. With support for over 40 blockchains, Wormhole's NTT standard allows Algorand to tap into one of the largest interoperability networks in crypto. This milestone makes Algorand a first-class chain in the Wormhole NTT ecosystem, enabling builders to issue and transfer tokens across chains natively, without the need for wrapped assets.

The rollout lays the foundation for the upcoming FOLKS token launch and future cross-chain DeFi growth on Algorand.

"This milestone future-proofs Algorand's DeFi ecosystem," said Robinson Burkey, co-founder of the Wormhole Foundation. "Builders now have a trusted way to launch multichain tokens that preserve the native user experience and performance of Algorand."

Key benefits of the NTT integration:

Algorand developers can mint NTT-based tokens using existing standards and tools, opening new pathways for multichain liquidity and cross-ecosystem user flows.

Retail users will be able to move assets directly between Algorand and other NTT-enabled chains through familiar interfaces, simplifying access to liquidity and expanding use cases for Algorand-based applications.

Token issuers from other ecosystems can now deploy their assets natively on Algorand, unlocking new users, liquidity pools, and DeFi protocols, without needing to wrap or mirror their tokens.

"Interoperability is key to Algorand's long-term growth," said Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. "We're happy to support this launch alongside Folks Finance and Wormhole, and to see Algorand become a core player in the open, connected blockchain ecosystem."

This collaboration reflects close cooperation across the Algorand ecosystem: combining Folks Finance's leadership on the integration, Wormhole Foundation's infrastructure, and auditing and relayer contributions from xLabs.

Documentation, Open Source SDKs and tooling are now available for developers looking to integrate NTT. In the coming weeks, Folks Finance and Algorand Foundation will host community activations and developer sessions to support the first wave of new NTT-powered applications on Algorand.

For more information, visit the Algorand Foundation website and the Wormhole website.

About Wormhole

Wormhole is the leading interoperability platform that powers multichain applications and bridges at scale. Wormhole provides developers, institutions, and users seamless connectivity between over 40 leading blockchain networks. The wider Wormhole network is trusted and used by teams like BlackRock, Apollo Global, VanEck, Google Cloud, Circle and Uniswap. To date, the platform has enabled over $60 billion in cross-chain volume, the most of any protocol in the world. Learn more at wormhole.com.

About Folks Finance

Folks Finance is a community-driven decentralized platform providing permissionless DeFi tools, cross-chain lending, borrowing, staking, and trading across multiple networks. Folks is building a DeFi platform with the security and optionality of traditional finance on a foundation of transparency and decentralization, empowered by on-chain tech. Initially, the leading DeFi protocol on Algorand, Folks has evolved into a dynamic, multichain DeFi hub, leveraging messaging layers technology for expansive growth. With its innovative hub-and-spoke model, the platform offers a seamless, intuitive user experience, abstracting the complexities of cross-chain interactions. Learn more at folks.finance.

About Algorand Foundation

Algorand's mission is to power a world where information has integrity and innovative ideas can scale. The Algorand Foundation supports Algorand's rapidly growing ecosystem by providing a best-in-class developer environment, supporting key infrastructure and setting technical standards, offering comprehensive support to builders and entrepreneurs, and providing the framework for decentralized governance.

Launched in 2019, the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise partners that benefit from institutional-grade certainty and resilience. Its low fees, instant finality, and minimal carbon footprint appeal to the protocol's millions of retail users, and developers of all kinds appreciate the ability to use common programming languages like Python. Builders on Algorand are creating protocols and companies that solve important problems at a global scale: instant payments in war and disaster zones, self-sovereign identity for the disenfranchised, supply-chain traceability for global commerce, permissionless protocols addressing financial inclusion, and the creation of entirely new markets through tokenization, to name a few. To learn more, visit algorand.co.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603760/Algorand_Logo_2.jpg

