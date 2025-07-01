Europe High-torque Synchronous Motor Market worth $1,165.5 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine is expected to reach USD 1,165.5 million by 2030, from USD 790.9 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine is growing due to the increasing construction of large ships for global trade. These vessels require powerful and energy-efficient motors. Additionally, as more people travel by sea for tourism, companies are enhancing their ships by incorporating advanced motor systems that offer both reliability and efficiency. Many shipping companies are also replacing older ships with new ones as part of their fleet renewal initiatives. Concurrently, the production of commercial ships is rising in various countries of Europe, particularly in the north and west. As a result of these trends, high-torque synchronous motors are becoming crucial for shipbuilders seeking reliable and robust motors for modern vessels.

Based on power, the >800 kW segment is expected to be prevalent in the Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine.

The >800 kW segment holds the largest share of the Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine. This dominance is due to their ability to meet the high-power demands of large vessels, such as cargo ships, cruise liners, and offshore support vessels. These large ships require powerful motors to navigate and operate various onboard systems without losing power, even when carrying heavy loads. High-torque synchronous motors over 800 kW are particularly well-suited for this purpose, as they provide substantial torque, maintain a steady speed, and consume less energy. With the increase in the construction of large ships and the rising volume of shipping in Europe, the demand for these motors is growing. Additionally, ship owners are upgrading older vessels and adhering to new environmental regulations, which is leading them to prefer high-torque synchronous motors over 800 kW for both propulsion and auxiliary systems on their ships.

Based on application, the propulsion segment is projected to lead the Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine.

The propulsion segment in the Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine is experiencing significant growth. This trend is driven by the need for ships to operate in a cleaner and more efficient manner. As fuel prices rise and new pollution regulations are implemented, shipowners are increasingly opting for motors that provide energy savings while still delivering strong and consistent power. High-torque synchronous motors meet this requirement effectively, which is why their adoption for propulsion is on the rise. These motors are well-suited for propulsion as they offer reliable speed and high torque, even when ships are heavily loaded or navigating through challenging waters. Additionally, there is a growing trend in Europe toward the construction of vessels with electric or hybrid systems, fueling the rapid increase in the use of high-torque synchronous motors for propulsion.

The Netherlands is expected to hold the highest share of the Europe high-torque synchronous motor market for marine.

The Netherlands is the leading country in the Europe high-torque synchronous motor industry for marine due to its strong emphasis on clean and smart shipping. The country boasts advanced shipbuilders and marine companies that utilize modern technology to enhance ship efficiency. Additionally, the Netherlands enforces strict pollution regulations, encouraging shipowners to adopt energy-saving solutions such as high-torque synchronous motors. The government also supports green shipping initiatives, resulting in the construction of more electric ferries and research vessels. This focus on sustainability positions the Netherlands at the forefront of utilizing high-torque synchronous motors in marine settings.

ABB (Switzerland), Nidec Corporation (Japan), WEG (Brazil), Danfoss (Denmark), Vem Group (Germany), Sew-Eurodrive (Germany), Ingeteam (Spain), Zollern (Germany), Elin Motoren (Austria), Phase Motion Control (Italy), Bonfiglioli (Italy), Emrax (Slovenia), Magnetic Innovations (Netherlands), Welkon Limited (UK), and Siemens (Germany) are the major key players in the Europe high-torque synchronous motor companies for marine.

