Pan African Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
ESB Pension Fund GDX
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
27/06/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
30/06/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.9998%
5.9998%
121,755,285
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
6.799%
6.799%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Common Stock GB0004300496
121,755,285
5.9998%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
121,755,285
5.9998%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
ESB Pension Fund GDX
0.029%
0.029%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
3.049%
3.049%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
0.105%
0.105%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.350%
0.350%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
2.177%
2.177%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.291%
0.291%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
121,755,285 shares and 5.9998% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
Tampa, FL. USA
Date of completion
30 June 2025