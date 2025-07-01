Anzeige
01.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
IBS Software and Fuji Dream Airlines extend strategic partnership to drive seamless passenger experiences

SHIZUOKA, Japan, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA), a leading Japanese regional carrier, has renewed its long-standing partnership with IBS Software, reinforcing over a decade of collaboration in enabling seamless passenger experiences and operational resilience. This renewal follows the successful cloud transformation of FDA's mission-critical systems in 2024, marking a new chapter in the airline's digital journey.

'IBS Software and Fuji Dream Airlines expand partnership to enhance passenger experience'

Since its launch in 2009, FDA has relied on IBS Software's cloud-hosted Passenger Service System (PSS) to power its core operations. With the recent SaaS-based migration to AWS cloud, FDA has streamlined operations, reduced infrastructure management overhead, and ensured uninterrupted business continuity, critical capabilities in today's dynamic aviation environment.

Commenting on the contract extension, Mr. Mitsuo Yamamuro, General Manager, Fuji Dream Airlines, said, "IBS Software has been a reliable partner in our digital journey. Their solutions have given us the confidence to innovate while ensuring the stability we need in our daily operations. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we explore new growth opportunities."

"This renewal is more than a contract extension - it reflects the mutual trust we've built with Fuji Dream Airlines over the years," said Marco Contento, Vice President, Aviation Business Services, IBS Software. "In a sector where mission-critical and complex digital solutions demand long-term reliability, strong partnerships like ours give airlines the confidence to innovate and explore new phases of digital transformation. We're proud to continue supporting FDA on this journey."

This multi-year renewal is a prime example of IBS Software's long-term customer relationships in Asia, particularly in Japan, and underscores its focus on delivering future-ready, cloud-native solutions across the region. IBS Software's aid in transitioning from an on-premises data centre in Tokyo to AWS's public cloud infrastructure has already delivered multiple benefits, including improved availability, reliability, and business continuity through access to multiple availability zones in the region.

To learn more about how iFlyRes is powering cloud nativity within aviation passenger and operations solutions, visit webpage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722102/FDA_IBS_Software.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/5394726/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibs-software-and-fuji-dream-airlines-extend-strategic-partnership-to-drive-seamless-passenger-experiences-302495508.html

