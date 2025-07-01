Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. ("Sulliden" or the "Company") (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2025 (the "Circular") for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. 16.52% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 30, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Fred Leigh 91.367% 8.633% Indivar Pathak 91.836% 8.164% William Steers 91.836% 8.164%

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the replacement of the Company's existing share incentive plan with an omnibus share incentive plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and a successful listing of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the TSXV, (iii) a consolidation of the Common Shares on the basis of up to 10 for one, and (iv) the name change of the Corporation to "Future Mineral Resources Inc." (or such other name as the board of directors of the Company deems appropriate, as more particularly described and set forth in the Circular).

Sulliden's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.



On behalf of the Board



"Fred Leigh"

Chief Executive Officer

info@sulliden.com

(416) 861-2267

