Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119SA | ISIN: CA8651251081 | Ticker-Symbol: 14S
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:01
0,012 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01912:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 00:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.: Sulliden Mining Capital Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. ("Sulliden" or the "Company") (TSX: SMC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 20, 2025 (the "Circular") for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. 16.52% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 30, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Fred Leigh91.367%8.633%
Indivar Pathak91.836%8.164%
William Steers91.836%8.164%

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) the replacement of the Company's existing share incentive plan with an omnibus share incentive plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and a successful listing of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the TSXV, (iii) a consolidation of the Common Shares on the basis of up to 10 for one, and (iv) the name change of the Corporation to "Future Mineral Resources Inc." (or such other name as the board of directors of the Company deems appropriate, as more particularly described and set forth in the Circular).

Sulliden's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

"Fred Leigh"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
On behalf of the Board
"Fred Leigh", Chief Executive Officer
info@sulliden.com
(416) 861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.