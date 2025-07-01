Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Significant Firm Order from New Customer for 50 Challenger and Global Jets Including First-of-a-Kind Maintenance Services Partnership

Combined value of the 50-aircraft firm order and services agreement is US$1.7 billion; aircraft deliveries to begin in 2027 1

MONTREAL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier proudly announces a significant firm order for 50 of its performance-leading Challenger and Global aircraft, combined with a first-of-a-kind service agreement. Together, the firm aircraft and service agreements are valued at US$1.7 billion with deliveries set to begin in 20271. The first-time Bombardier customer will also hold 70 new aircraft purchase options. If all purchase options are exercised, the combined aircraft and service agreements' value would reach more than US$4 billion2. The customer has selected Bombardier's top-ranked maintenance offerings to create an innovative partnership that will deliver an unmatched level of care and convenience for customers. The customer has elected to remain anonymous prior to unveiling their offering in the marketplace.

"This significant order underscores the competitive advantage Bombardier's full scope of products and services brings to customers throughout the entire aircraft lifecycle, from design to delivery, then throughout the in-service journey," said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. "We build trust each day with each customer thanks to dedicated team members around the world who ensure their consistent satisfaction. Our more than 18,000 Bombardier employees are proud to welcome this new, important customer to our family."

Delivering impeccable aircraft and services to elevate its customers' experience on all fronts, Bombardier's offer sets the standard in business aviation. The company's Global and Challenger families of aircraft are renowned for their exceptional performance, proven reliability and passenger-centric cabin. Leveraging Bombardier's impeccable engineering, these jets are designed to deliver a seamless travel experience, boasting industry-leading landing capabilities and the company's signature smooth ride. Additionally, Bombardier's worldwide service network delivers the company's unmatched expertise to operators around the world, ensuring they benefit from a seamless experience at every point in their journey.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

