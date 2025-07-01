Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Management Changes

BEIJING, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation, today announced the appointment of Mr. Haijian He as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Concurrently, Mr. Junjie He will step down from his position as Interim Chief Financial Officer and assume the role of Senior Vice President in charge of human resources and administrative functions. In addition, Ms. Shanshan Cui will serve as Secretary General to the Organizational Culture Committee of Baidu.

Mr. Robin Yanhong Li, Baidu's Co-founder and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Haijian He to our management team. He brings a proven track record of outstanding leadership in driving business growth, enhancing operational quality, and strengthening corporate governance. We look forward to working closely with him and are confident that his skills and experiences will contribute to Baidu's next phase of growth. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Junjie He and Ms. Shanshan Cui for their contributions. We believe their extensive management experience will continue to be invaluable in their new roles."

Mr. Haijian He joins Baidu from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, where he served as executive director and chief financial officer since January 2020. Prior to joining Kingsoft Cloud, Mr. He served as an executive director of the TMT (telecommunications, media and technology) group and the mergers and acquisitions group sequentially at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. from September 2015 to January 2020. Prior to that, Mr. He worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. successively from 2010 to 2015. Mr. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. and Sunwoda EVB Co., Ltd. Mr. He received his bachelor's degree and master's degree in electronic engineering from Southeast University and an MBA from University of Chicago, and completed Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School. Mr. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

