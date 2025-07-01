DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASD LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 10:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.3076 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50131241 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 394502 EQS News ID: 2163218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163218&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)