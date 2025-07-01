DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (MTHU LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.65 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 197168 CODE: MTHU LN ISIN: LU2891727930 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727930 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LN LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 394513 EQS News ID: 2163240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2025 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)