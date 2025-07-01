TwentyFour Income Fund - Block Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Re: Block Listing

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities (the "Company"), announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 25,000,000 additional ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Block Listing").

The Block Listing will be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 2 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Matt Goss

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.