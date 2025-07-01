Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353
01.07.25 | 08:06
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 11:36 Uhr
90 Leser
Hisense Middle East: Former Real Madrid Player Iker Casillas Unveils The 116" RGB-MiniLED Hisense TV in Dubai

Hisense Wraps Up 10-Day Football and Entertainment Experience with a Legendary Finale

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and the official partner and TV screen provider of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, unveiled its groundbreaking 116" UX TV in Dubai last weekend, with football legend Iker Casillas revealing the industry-first innovation in front of a cheering crowd at the Hisense Arena in Mall of the Emirates.

Former Real Madrid Player Iker Casillas Unveils The 116

The unveiling marked a defining moment for Hisense, showcasing its continued leadership in the premium TV category. The 116-inch RGB MiniLED TV features advanced RGB 3D colour control technology, allowing for simultaneous precision control of both light and colour.

Casillas, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history, joined the Hisense leadership team at the Hisense Arena in Mall of the Emirates for the unveiling, adding star power to a launch that reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to innovation, sport, and premium experiences. His appearance drew excited fans as he also hosted interactive moments with the audience.

"Technology has become an essential part of how fans experience football today," said Iker Casillas. "Whether you're in the stadium or at home, the quality of the viewing experience shapes how you connect with the game. It's impressive to see how companies like Hisense are pushing the boundaries of what's possible, making it easier for fans to feel closer to the action, the atmosphere, and the emotion of every match."

"We're honoured to welcome Iker Casillas to Dubai for this special launch," added Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "At Hisense, we're passionate about connecting people with the sports they love and our partnerships with the FIFA Club World Cup and Real Madrid reflect that commitment. The 116" UX TV is a testament to this, introducing RGB 3D colour control and advanced MiniLED technology to deliver precision, depth and clarity like never before, ultimately reshaping the way people experience entertainment across all screens."

The unveiling of the 116" UX TV solidifies Hisense's leadership in the large-screen TV category. Powered by the advanced Hisense AI most powerful processor and RGB-Mini LED backlight chip, the display delivers ultra-high contrast, exceptional colour accuracy, and reduced energy consumption, redefining the ultra-large screen home entertainment experience. According to Omdia, Hisense has consistently led the global market for TVs 100 inches and above, holding a 56.7% volume share in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025. Hisense continues to bring the stadium atmosphere into living rooms around the world, where every pass, goal, and celebration is experienced in breathtaking clarity.

Prior to the unveiling, Casillas was given an exclusive tour of Hisense's Dubai-based R&D centre, where he explored the future-forward technologies shaping the brand's next chapter in smart home solutions, visual display, and connected living.

Hisense's partnership with global tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA EURO, and its longstanding collaboration with Real Madrid, continues to position the brand at the intersection of elite sport and next-generation technology, allowing fans everywhere to truly Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722772/IkerCasillas_Unveils_HisenseTV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-real-madrid-player-iker-casillas-unveils-the-116-rgb-miniled-hisense-tv-in-dubai-302495527.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
