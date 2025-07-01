Atos International: Atos successfully supported UEFA Under21 Championship 2025

Press Release

Atos successfully supported UEFA Under21 Championship 2025

Next-Gen technologies for Next-Gen players

Paris, France - July 1st, 2025 - Atos, the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football, has delivered key IT services and applications support for the UEFA Under21 Championship 2025, that took place from June 11 to June 28, 2025, in Slovakia. This championship, which brings together 16 European teams, is the tournament where countless football legends started their journey on the global stage.

Atos supported a total of 31 matches in 17 days, taking place across 8 cities Slovakia. The services provided included:

Event Management systems including accreditation, access control solutions, competitions solutions, radio communication and service desk services.

Diffusion system like the football service platform, the mobile app, the website including some embedded gaming functionalities such as match predictor and quiz about competitions.

End-to-end cybersecurity services, from compliance and threat intelligence to on-the-ground and hybrid-cloud security.





This year's championship has proven to be an immense popular success, establishing new records regarding physical attendance with a total of 244,866 spectators, as illustrated by Atos employees that enthusiastically attended the games. The final broke the record for stadium attendance at over 18,000 fans watching in Bratislava. TV audiences set a new standard for the competition, with a cumulated audience of over 100 million. Ahead of the final, across all competing markets domestic match audiences have seen a 7% increase, and across the Top 6 markets domestic audiences have increased by 55%, thanks to strong audiences in Germany and UK. Digital audience, page views and applications visits, are also expected to establish new heights for the tournament.

In addition to the key services provided, Atos is proudly supporting the next generation of players and rising stars of European Football with advanced technologies that can be used by coaches to further develop their players and teams' skills and abilities. The data collected during the tournament are, for example, consolidated through AI to extract and define main strategies and new trends that appeared during the competition, allowing for a deeper understanding of the players and game's evolution.

"We feel privileged to have witnessed first-hand the emergence of the next football stars at the UEFA Under21 Championship in Slovakia. We made sure to deliver best-in-class IT services during the tournament to allow these young players to enter the global stage and express their incredible potential in the best possible conditions" said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events.

In addition to marking a coming-of-age moment for some of the most exceptional playing careers, the Under21 championship is also the gateway to the Olympic Games men's tournament.

Since the beginning of their collaboration in 2022, Atos and UEFA have established a strong partnership. Atos has been supporting UEFA daily in managing, enhancing, and optimizing its complex technology ecosystem while helping it navigate emerging technological challenges. Atos has also been instrumental in making the UEFA EURO 2024 a tremendous success, as well as most recently in successfully delivering IT services for the UEFA Nations League Finals 2025 in Germany.

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division ("Major Events") for over 3 decades, giving it an unmatched experience and the experience and flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 or inspiring events such as the Invictus Games Vancouver 2025 or the Special Olympics Torino Winter Games 2025.

To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit AtosMajor events.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atos.net- 33 (0)7 69 48 01 80

Attachment