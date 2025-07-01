humanus Launches New Identity to Reflect Expanded Vision for Human-Centred Justice

New Name, Enduring Mission: Victim Advocates International Rebrands as humanus, Meaning 'Of and For the People'

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victim Advocates International (VAI), a leading organisation dedicated to supporting survivors of atrocities, today announced its official rebrand and new identity as humanus. This evolution reflects the organisation's deepened commitment to a comprehensive, human-centred approach to justice for victims of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity worldwide.

The transition to humanus, a name derived from Latin meaning 'humane,' 'kind,' and 'belonging to people,' signifies a powerful reaffirmation of the organisation's core values. It embodies the belief that justice must actively restore humanity, dignity, and agency to those who have suffered immense harm.

"This rebrand is far more than just a new name; it's a powerful articulation of our unwavering mission and the deep human connection at the heart of our work," said Eva Buzo, Founder and Executive Director of humanus. "When I established VAI, our dedication was to empower survivors in their pursuit of accountability. As humanus, that commitment is profoundly reinforced. Our new identity clearly reflects our holistic approach to justice - one that is not only legal but also restorative, survivor-led, and ultimately, transformative."

Since its inception, the organisation has been at the forefront of strategic litigation, rigorous documentation, and relentless advocacy for victims across continents, from Southeast Asia to East Africa and the Balkans. This work includes:

Relentlessly pursuing accountability from Meta (formerly Facebook) for its role in inciting violence against the Rohingya community in 2017, through comprehensive legal actions including a robust OECD complaint, an SEC whistleblower complaint, and ongoing civil proceedings in Ireland.

Pioneering the representation of Rohingya victims in universal jurisdiction proceedings in Argentina, seeking justice for the crimes perpetrated against them and establishing a vital avenue for international accountability.

Advocating for and representing Somali victims of U.S. drone strikes, tirelessly working to ensure they access crucial ex gratia payments and receive acknowledgment for the harm they have suffered, pushing for tangible redress where accountability has been lacking.

"VAI has been an invaluable partner to Amnesty Tech over the four years. VAI's close collaboration with the Rohingya community and the strong relationships they have carefully cultivated among survivors has enabled us to collectively build a powerful, community-centred coalition, ensuring that the wishes and priorities of survivors are always front and centre in our research, campaigns, and advocacy. VAI's strength lies in its grassroots connections combined with its legal and strategic expertise. We look forward to continued collaboration with humanus in the years ahead." Pat de Brún, Head of Big Tech Accountability & Deputy Director, Amnesty Tech, Amnesty International

Under the humanus banner, the organisation will continue its critical work in close collaboration with local actors, partners, and the courageous communities it serves. Its initiatives will further focus on empowering survivors' voices, challenging impunity, and pushing for systemic change rooted in lived experience.

About humanus: humanus is an international human rights organisation dedicated to advancing inclusive, survivor-led, and transformative justice for victims of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Founded by experienced advocates and international lawyers, humanus works across continents to confront injustice, build evidence, and provide strategic litigation and advocacy support, always grounded in accountability, dignity, and a commitment to restoring humanity.

