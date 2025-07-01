Cloud4Wi Forges Ahead With AI-First Transformation

A company-wide commitment to embedding artificial intelligence into culture, operations, and product development

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Cloud4Wi , a leader in enterprise WiFi-based experiences, today announced a significant strategic pivot, transforming into an AI-first organization. This company-wide commitment embeds artificial intelligence into every facet of its culture, operations, and product development, poised to redefine how enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. As part of this transformative journey, Cloud4Wi is excited to announce the pre-launch of Hedy, its groundbreaking AI assistant, with a public beta version set to be available on July 22, 2025.

In an era of accelerating AI innovation, Cloud4Wi recognizes the critical need for companies at the intersection of data and experience to adapt and lead. This strategic shift is driven by a profound belief that an AI-first mindset is paramount for future success, enabling zero execution cost and seamless integrations that meet evolving customer demands.

"Our transition to an AI-first organization is not merely a technological upgrade; it's a fundamental reshaping of our entire company," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "We are embedding AI thinking into every role, mandating AI components in all new projects, and empowering our workforce through dedicated AI training with four hours of allocation per week. This holistic approach integrates AI into our strategy, culture, and operations, maximizing customer satisfaction."

The AI-first journey at Cloud4Wi is anchored in four guiding principles:

AI as a Core Expectation : Bringing AI thinking into every role in the company.

AI-Driven Initiatives : Ensuring all new projects demonstrate a clear AI component.

AI-Enhanced Performance : Tying proficiency with AI tools to performance frameworks.

Empowerment Through Learning: Allocating 4 hours weekly for employee AI training.

Introducing Hedy: The Future of WiFi Experiences

Cloud4Wi is transforming WiFi experiences with Hedy, a groundbreaking AI assistant designed to optimize WiFi services management. Named after Hedy Lamarr, the brilliant inventor and actress who significantly contributed to wireless communication technology, Hedy delivers AI-powered responses, actionable recommendations, and deep insights for Cloud4Wi users. It pinpoints WiFi service issues, proposes actionable steps for rapid resolution, and delivers insights and recommendations to boost speed and efficiency. Built on a robust, proprietary multi-agent AI system powered by LangGraph and a multi-LLM approach, Hedy will soon autonomously execute operational tasks and address critical use cases for our clients and partners.

The public beta of Hedy, launching on July 22, 2025, will offer an early glimpse into how AI can transform WiFi service management and deliver measurable ROI.

Davide Quadrini, CTO & Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi, added, "Hedy will showcase how AI can revolutionize our platform, identifying WiFi service issues and delivering unparalleled recommendations and insights, for smarter, more informed decisions. This marks the initial phase of our AI-first transformation, designed to enhance customer relationships through the integration of intelligence at every touchpoint. We encourage everyone to join our public beta and experience the future of WiFi experience with Hedy."

